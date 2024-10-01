A technical issue has paralyzed Metro Transit’s Blue and Green light-rail lines, and it is unclear when service will be restored.
Light rail cars ‘hold in place’ due to system error, Metro Transit says
Metro Transit was in the process of putting replacement buses at each line as workers tried resolving the issue, spokesperson Drew Kerr said.
Around 6 p.m., an error in a system used to control train movements caused all trains to hold in place, Kerr said. It is not yet clear what caused the error.
Riders were being advised of the issue through text message, email and social media. Further updates will be provided through those channels.
Other alternate service options can be found by visiting metrotransit.org or calling the Transit Information Center, at 612-373-3333.
