'Light & Magic'

If you believe that special-effects wizard Dennis Muren is a more fascinating contributor to the "Star Wars" saga than Obi-Wan Kenobi, then this docuseries is for you — and only you. Director Lawrence Kasdan, who co-wrote "The Empire Strikes Back," dedicates all six episodes to the franchise's technicians and visual artists who blazed the trail for just about every action film that followed. There are plenty of clips from popular flicks but the nerd-friendly approach will eventually bore those who didn't spend most of their school days in the audio-visual department. Wednesday, Disney Plus

'Rap Sh!t'

"Insecure" creator Issa Rae doesn't appear in her latest sitcom. But you'll recognize her voice in the show's ambitious but underappreciated characters, several of which are desperate to make it in the hip-hop world. Much of their interaction takes place on platforms like Instagram, FaceTime and OnlyFans, which merely adds to the feeling of isolation. This time around, Rae seems just as interested in how we're communicating as she is in what we are saying. HBO Max

'Facing Eviction'

The latest edition of "Frontline" focuses on Americans who were kicked out of their homes during the pandemic. Lawyers and law enforcement officials weigh in, but it's the moments with tenants filling up moving vans that stick with you. The documentary doesn't offer many solutions but there are plenty of opportunities for tears to flow. 9 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Street Food USA'

The acclaimed international series comes stateside with episodes that offer cheap-eats tips in unexpected corners of Los Angeles, New Orleans and four other cities. But this culinary experience isn't just about filling your belly. The show's secret ingredient is its emphasis on family. Most of the featured chefs treat the preparation of their carnitas tacos, po' boys and hot dogs as a tribute to those who raised them. You'll want to check out these treasured spots, if only to give the owners a hug. Tuesday, Netflix

'The Most Hated Man on the Internet'

Hell hath no fury like a mother scorned. Just ask Hunter Moore, who cashed in by using his website for revenge porn. This docuseries looks at how Charlotte Laws helped bring his playhouse down after her daughter became one of Moore's victims. You'll celebrate Mom's fortitude — and worry about how Moore was able to build a significant fan base. Wednesday, Netflix