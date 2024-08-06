Lifetime bond begun in Chinese orphanage is broken in an instant at Eden Prairie intersection

They came to the Twin Cities together — two baby girls among four in a group of adoptees from China.
From their birthplace in Anhui Province, Holly joined the Bergstrom family in Eden Prairie. Camryn and her family, the Masses, soon moved to the same city.
For the next 24 years, Holly Bergstrom and Camryn Masse were best friends. They went through school together from kindergarten to graduation from Eden Prairie High School, and their bond held into young adulthood.
Then moments after sunset Saturday night, their close relationship that began a quarter-century ago and 6,600 miles from their suburban America upbringing came to an unimaginable and abrupt end.
The two were in a car together while Masse was waiting on Flying Cloud Drive to turn left onto Anderson Lakes Parkway. A moment of anxiety connected to Bergstrom’s lifetime of cognitive challenges overtook her in the back seat. She bolted into traffic and was struck by an SUV.
Masse, seated next to her boyfriend, looked in the rearview mirror of her SUV and saw Bergstrom on the pavement.