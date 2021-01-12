Be a gem
Pink sweater and lace blouse, $35 and $30, hm.com
Pleated pleather skirt, $50, zara.com
Doc Martens platforms, $120, nordstromrack.com
Bold jewel
Burgundy faux fur jacket, $39, nordstromrack.com
Neon turtleneck, $18, hm.com
Emerald goddess
Orange blouse, $50, nordstromrack.com
Oscar de la Renta dress, $2,650, nordstrom.com
Calvin Klein quilted jacket, $190, macys.com
Crazy diamond
Gucci jacket, $2,600, trousers, $1,200, nordstrom.com
Turtleneck sweater, $18, hm.com
Ornamental occasion
Free People coat, $168, nordstrom.com
Veronica Beard jacket, $650, trousers, $395, nordstrom.com
L'Agence blouse, $295, nordstrom.com
Pink knit hat, $13, hm.com
Aquatalia camouflage hide loafers, $120, nordstromrack.com
Barbara Schmidt of studiobstyle in Minneapolis is a nationally known creative director and stylist. Shot on location at Susan E. Lurton Nature and Off-Leash Dog Park in Orono.
Hair/makeup: Janell Geason, janellgeason.com; model: Abbie Jones, Ignite Models; grip: Justin Guenther, justinguenther.com