Be a gem

Pink sweater and lace blouse, $35 and $30, hm.com

Pleated pleather skirt, $50, zara.com

Doc Martens platforms, $120, nordstromrack.com

Bold jewel

Burgundy faux fur jacket, $39, nordstromrack.com

Neon turtleneck, $18, hm.com

Emerald goddess

Orange blouse, $50, nordstromrack.com

Oscar de la Renta dress, $2,650, nordstrom.com

Calvin Klein quilted jacket, $190, macys.com

Crazy diamond

Gucci jacket, $2,600, trousers, $1,200, nordstrom.com

Turtleneck sweater, $18, hm.com

Ornamental occasion

Free People coat, $168, nordstrom.com

Veronica Beard jacket, $650, trousers, $395, nordstrom.com

L'Agence blouse, $295, nordstrom.com

Pink knit hat, $13, hm.com

Aquatalia camouflage hide loafers, $120, nordstromrack.com

Barbara Schmidt of studiobstyle in Minneapolis is a nationally known creative director and stylist. Shot on location at Susan E. Lurton Nature and Off-Leash Dog Park in Orono.

Hair/makeup: Janell Geason, janellgeason.com; model: Abbie Jones, Ignite Models; grip: Justin Guenther, justinguenther.com