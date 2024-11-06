The historic Leinenkugel’s brewery in Chippewa Falls is closing after more than 150 years of operating in the western Wisconsin town, as parent company Molson Coors centralizes brewing operations in Milwaukee.
Molson Coors closing historic, beloved Leinenkugel’s brewery in Chippewa Falls
“While never easy, these choices are made with much thought and consideration to position Molson Coors for continued success in Wisconsin and beyond,” Brian Erhardt, the company’s chief supply chain officer, said in a statement.
No timeline was given for the brewery closure.
“The Leinie Lodge and adjacent pilot brewery will remain open year-round for guests to enjoy and experience Leinenkugel’s beers and history,” Erhardt said about the brand’s remaining presence in Chippewa Falls.
The brewery has about 120 employees and produces 185,000 barrels of beer a year.
Leinenkugel sold to Miller in 1988, which was later incorporated into beer giant Molson Coors.
Former brewery president Dick Leinenkugel told radio station WTMJ he is “deeply saddened by the decision of the Molson Coors leadership team to close our Chippewa Falls brewery and home.”
“For over 157 years and six generations of family management, Leinenkugel’s has been brewing great beers for our legions of fans throughout Wisconsin and across the country,” his statement said. “None of our family members were aware or counseled ahead of the decision. It’s a sad day for our family and our fans.”
