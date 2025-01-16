Unless the CEO of the second-largest beer company in the country has a sudden change of heart, Wisconsin’s historic Leinenkugel’s brewery in Chippewa Falls will close Friday, and Leinie’s brewing operations will move to Milwaukee.
Leinenkugel brothers offer to buy back brewery before Molson Coors exits Chippewa Falls
Molson Coors declined and will proceed with shutting down the historic brewery Friday and moving brewing operations to Milwaukee.
Former brewery presidents Jake and Dick Leinenkugel offered to buy back the brewery this month from Molson Coors, saying in a statement on social media site LinkedIn they “are committed to exploring every avenue to preserve this vital part of [their] history.”
Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley reportedly declined but told the family the company is “fully committed to the Leinenkugel’s brand.”
The Leinenkugel brothers said in a statement this week “true commitment must include preserving the Chippewa Falls brewery and the livelihoods of those who depend on it.” Fifty-six people will lose their jobs when the brewery closes Friday.
“We remain optimistic that Molson Coors’ leadership will reconsider our proposal and engage in meaningful discussions about safeguarding this important part of our heritage,” the Leinenkugels wrote.
The Chicago-based brewing giant, which has owned Leinenkugel’s since 1988, is centralizing beer production following the end of a large contract brewing agreement. Molson Coors had been brewing Pabst Blue Ribbon until the end of December; Anheuser-Busch now makes that beer, also called PBR.
Molson Coors will continue brewing Leinenkugel’s at an upgraded facility in Milwaukee.
“Leinenkugel’s has been an important part of our company for nearly 40 years, and that’s not changing,” Molson Coors said in a statement. “While the decision to move brewing to Milwaukee was a challenging one, we are committed to maintaining a strong presence in Chippewa Falls.”
The Leinie Lodge and pilot plant will remain open as the main 157-year-old brewing facility, still clad with some original bricks, closes.
“We’re incredibly proud of Leinie’s, the many people in Chippewa Falls who built this brand into what it is today and what it will continue to be for years to come — a true Wisconsin beer beloved by people across the country," Molson Coors said.
Jake and Dick Leinenkugel said in the statement they first offered Molson Coors a nondisclosure agreement to kick off conversations about “acquiring the Chippewa Falls brewery, with the goal of maintaining its operations under Leinenkugel family leadership.”
When Molson Coors rebuffed the offer, the brothers reiterated their “willingness to discuss acquiring the brewery’s assets and preserving its operations in Chippewa Falls,” per the statement.
The second offer went unanswered.
“We continue to hope for a resolution that honors our history and secures the future of brewing in Chippewa Falls.”
