Minnesota legislators are set to vote Monday on two very different bills with the same aim: ensuring law enforcement agencies that help with security during the trials of the officers charged in the killing of George Floyd aren't overly burdened with the cost of providing assistance.

Jury selection in the trial of fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is set to start in three weeks, and state leaders are under a time crunch as they recruit police and sheriffs deputies from across the state to help. They are trying to reassure outside departments that they won't face undue costs if they pitch in.

But that push at the state Capitol has become ensnared in broader debates over police accountability and the Minneapolis City Council's decision to cut to police department funding.

The measure to support outside agencies started with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who has been calling for legislators to act quickly on his plan to create a $35 million State Aid For Emergencies (SAFE) account. It would be used to reimburse law enforcement that help during emergencies in other communities, whether in Minneapolis or elsewhere.

That proposal mutated into vastly different bills in the DFL-led House and GOP-majority Senate.

In the Senate version, if a city like Minneapolis owes money to another community that provided assistance, then that city would see its allotment of local government aid from the state reduced by the owed amount in order to cover the payment.

House Democrats' plan aligns with the governor's. They would create an account using dollars from the state's general fund, instead of pulling money from a community's local aid. However, they also added provisions aimed at increasing police accountability.

The House version of the bill would create a standards of conduct policy for officers responding to protests, and would require every state and local law enforcement agency to adopt such a policy. Any agency that gets state dollars under the House bill would have to do an after-action review of its response to the public safety event and submit a report to the state Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.

Rep. Carlos Mariani, DFL-St. Paul, has been pushing for police accountability measures to be tied to the law enforcement funding package. But at the last minute, he proposed amending the bill to make the after-action report inadmissible as evidence in a trial, hearing or civil court proceeding. He said the amendment removes some of the teeth from the measure, but said law enforcement groups backed off their opposition to the bill after he proposed it.

"I'm dealing with the political realities here of getting enough folks to help the governor get this bill moving forward, while still pushing for concepts and action around reform. It still is going to be a hard sell for a lot of folks," Mariani said, including many Democratic legislators of color whose communities have been traumatized. But, he said, "It's as good as we can get it for now."

The House's inclusion of police accountability measures has complicated the proposal, said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake.

"It's never going to be a bill addressing more issues related to police accountability," he said. "We're committed to making sure that we have resources to keep the streets safe, but beyond that it's a non-starter for us."

If the House and Senate can't reach a compromise on a funding bill before the trial starts, Gazelka said he still believes there will be a sufficient law enforcement presence. He noted that the Minnesota National Guard and State Patrol will be ready to provide security, and said he has heard from law enforcement agencies who said they will be there if a Minnesota city needs them. Gazelka said he is open to holding a one-day special session after the regular legislative session concludes in May if they need to address law enforcement costs related to the trials at that point.

"That's playing chicken with safety in the Twin Cities," Mariani said of the idea of waiting to pass a funding measure until after the trial starts. "We got to fund the ability of our peace officers, of our law enforcement and public safety agencies, to do everything they can to prevent what happened last spring."

Minneapolis officials said they received three invoices seeking reimbursement for mutual aid provided after Floyd's death last May. The city paid one bill and is still reviewing the two others, according to city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie.

Minnesota law allows cities to bill each other for mutual aid, but says any claims for a "loss, damage or expense in using equipment or supplies" must be submitted within 90 days. The city received two invoices within the 90-day window. In July, about six weeks after Floyd's death, the city of Ramsey sent Minneapolis a $12,452.75 bill to cover officers' wages, mileage, food and water. That bill has been paid, McKenzie said.

Around the same time, the city of Blaine sent Minneapolis a $137,356.98 bill to cover their staffing costs.

"We didn't hear anything for quite a while, then we did," said Blaine police Chief Brian Podany.

The chief said they have been told they will receive some reimbursement but are still discussing the details. He said they are currently reviewing the bill to determine which of the officers were in Minneapolis assisting with the riots and which were called in to backfill their shifts responding to calls in Blaine.

At any given time, Blaine had as few as 12 or as many as 20-plus officers in Minneapolis. The department has about 70 officers total.

"It's a big financial hit, but not as big as if we were a smaller community. The people in Blaine shouldn't have to foot the bill for that," the chief said, adding that he's still hopeful the Legislature will provide some assistance.

Podany said they are currently negotiating a mutual aid agreement for the Chauvin trial, including terms of reimbursement.

Early this month, Anoka County sent Minneapolis a nearly $400,000 invoice. The bulk of that was to cover wages for the sheriff's department, mileage, parking and meals. About $600 was for "computer & paper supplies." The bill was dated Feb. 2, one day before Walz publicly highlighted his proposal for the SAFE Account, and two days before Senate Republicans unveiled their counterproposal to use local government aid.

"During the Minneapolis unrest, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office did send some staff down to the city to help bring back order along with other agencies," said Tierney Peters, a spokesperson for the agency. After that, per protocol, the agency compiled its expenses and sent them to the county's finance department to be considered for possible reimbursement, Peters said.

"The timing did not have any correlation with what is being discussed in the Legislature," Peters said.

Jessie Van Berkel • 651-925-5044