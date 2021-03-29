For nearly three years, the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) doled out tens of millions of dollars in grants for mental health and substance abuse prevention services without providing adequate oversight over the grant-making process, according to a state Legislative Auditor report released Monday.

The audit by the state's top internal watchdog found extensive mismanagement and violations of state legal requirements in the handling of grants awarded by the department's Behavioral Health Division, which has a staff of 140 and made grant expenditures of about $134 million in fiscal year 2019.

The 56-page report by the Office of the Legislative Auditor, a nonpartisan arm of the Legislature, concluded that the Behavioral Health Division's grant-making process failed to comply with a "significant number" of state policy and legal requirements, and did not ensure that employees had the appropriate skills, knowledge and training to manage grants.

The division also did not follow state rules and policies to document potential conflicts of interest, according to the report. The audit was focused on grants and payments made between July 2017 through March 2020.

The Legislative Auditor's office "found that internal controls over the areas in our audit scope were not adequate to ensure that DHS, through its Behavioral Health Division, safeguarded assets and ensured compliance with legal requirements and state policies related to grant oversight," the report states.

The findings reflect long-standing problems within the DHS Behavioral Health Division, and come as Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead is working to strengthen internal controls and restore public trust in the massive social service agency, which has a $21 billion budget and oversees public health insurance programs for 1.1 million Minnesotans.

The agency is still trying to recover from revelations nearly 18 months ago that it made more than $100 million in unauthorized Medicaid payments to Indian tribes and counties for substance-use treatment services, which had to be repaid to the federal government.

A 2019 review by the Legislative Auditor found "troubling dysfunction" at DHS, including instances in which individuals were allowed to make decisions to spend Medicaid funds without review and approval from department officials responsible for the state's Medicaid program.

Since taking the helm of DHS in August 2019, Harpstead has rolled out a series of process-control improvements that have drawn praise from lawmakers and put the department on sounder financial footing. Those measures include centralizing financial decisionmaking and compliance, identifying gaps in grant-making processes, and convening quarterly leadership meetings on compliance and risk mitigation strategies.

The agency has repaid the federal government $103 million in Medicaid overpayments to Indian tribes and counties, and completed a review that found no further payment errors in 2020.