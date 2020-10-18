Sid Hartman, who started selling newspapers in 1928 and wrote about sports for the Star Tribune for the ensuing decades, died Sunday. He was 100.

“My father’s extraordinary and resilient life has come to a peaceful conclusion surrounded by his family,” his son, Chad Hartman, tweeted early Sunday afternoon.

Sid Hartman also was for decades a radio voice on WCCO.

Hartman was born on the north side of Minneapolis on March 15, 1920, and he worked for newspapers in his hometown for nearly his entire life. At the time of his death he was still writing three or four columns a week.

He gained a stature very few journalists have achieved, becoming one of this state’s legendary public figures. He was for years a power broker in the local sports scene, playing an integral role in the early success of the Minneapolis Lakers pro basketball team while serving as the team’s de facto general manager and working behind the scenes to help bring major league baseball to Minnesota.

He created a rags-to-riches story unlike any his hometown has seen, working his way from the very bottom of the newspaper industry to one of the most influential and popular figures ever to use a typewriter, and later computer, for his livelihood. He also became a popular radio personality for WCCO and for 20 years was a panelist on a Sunday night TV show. If Minnesotans referred to “Sid,’’ there was no doubt who they were talking about, much the same as the greatest of those he covered, men like “Kirby’’ and “Harmon’’ and “Bud.’’

According to a count by Star Tribune staffer Joel Rippel, Hartman produced 21,235 bylined stories in his career, from 1944 until the one that ran on C2 of Sunday’s Sports section. That column was his 119th of 2020.

Much of Hartman’s success can be traced to his relentless reporting style. He developed and nurtured contacts, and his vocation was a labor of love. Hartman had no false illusions about his writing ability, one of the few newspaper journalists who required another reporter to write his “autobiography.”

Many of those he encountered in his job became his closest friends. Sports were Hartman’s life, around the clock, although in his later years he showed his softer side by becoming a doting grandfather.

The early years

Hartman started selling newspapers in 1928, a 9-year-old kid pedaling his bicycle to Newspaper Alley, where he would buy 100 copies of the Minneapolis Star, the Journal, the Morning Tribune or the Evening Tribune for $1.10, then sell them for two cents apiece.

“If you sold 100, you made 90 cents,’’ Hartman said.

Hartman’s basic task — selling newspapers — never changed, although his outlet for accomplishing the task did, starting when he was hired by sports editor Dick Cullum to work on the sports desk of the Minneapolis Times in 1944.

The Times was a latter-day version of the Evening Tribune. The Times was folded in 1948. Hartman was quickly hired at the Morning Tribune by Charlie Johnson, the executive sports editor of the Morning Tribune and the afternoon Star.

It was from there, writing his daily column of news and notes in the Tribune, that Hartman became a Minnesota legend.

The periodic readership surveys during Hartman’s long tenure at the Tribune (and then the Star Tribune starting in 1982) always told the same story: Sid Hartman’s column was a big reason that people bought the newspaper.

Hartman also worked for WCC0 Radio starting in 1955. He became as much of a fixture there as he was in the Minneapolis morning newspaper, with daily call-ins, with coaches’ interviews on pregame shows and with a long-running Sunday morning show that produced large ratings.

Hartman was successful in the business world. He was a partner with Al Rubinger in the apartment business. They started Sidal Realty in 1957 with a 26-unit building on Blaisdell Av. in Minneapolis and expanded gradually through the years. Rubinger passed away on July 21, 2016, at the age of 95. The Rubinger family still runs the business.

Actually, the partnership of Rubinger and Hartman had started in 1940, when they both were young men. They scraped together $500 and bought a lunch counter that also had a pool table. It was located across the street from 425 Portland Av. South, the address of the Star Tribune until 2015.

Hartman and Rubinger called it the Press Row Recreation Room. They owned it for 18 months, before selling for a small profit. It was there that Hartman got to know Cullum and some of the other sportswriters.

Hartman had gone from selling newspapers on corners to a news run for the Tribune circulation department. He would drop newspapers in bulk in an area of the city for carriers, then would collect from the carriers.

“It was a plum job,’’ he said. “You could make 50 bucks a week — big money in the late ’30s. I was a junior at North High, and I dropped out to take that job.’’

John Castino is interviewed by Sid Hartman, September 1982

He was in a panic in 1941, when the Tribune and the Times were sold to the Cowles family (already the owners of the Star and Journal) and his news run was eliminated.

“I was out of work,’’ Hartman said in his 1996 autobiography. “I started selling vacuum cleaners and had a chance to be world’s worst vacuum cleaner salesman. Fortunately, Louie Mohs saved me. He wound up as the circulation manager at the Times. There was only one news run at Times, in the downtown area, and Mohs gave it to me.’’

The big break

Cullum was looking to hire someone for his Times sports desk in 1944. His friend Mohs said, “I got the guy for you,’’ and mentioned Hartman’s name.

Cullum knew Sid from earlier, from Hartman hanging around at a place called Kirk’s pool hall. Cullum agreed to give Sid a shot — for the kingly sum of $11.50 per week. It was soon apparent that reporting, not editing copy, would be Hartman’s strength as a newspaperman.

For his entire career, Hartman gave Cullum credit for this advice: Don’t worry about writing. Get the news. Writers are easy to find. Reporters aren’t.

Hartman said that Cullum, during those three-plus years they were together at the Times, used to taunt the sports editors at the powerful Tribune and Star over the scoops Hartman was delivering.

“This kid has the greatest legs of anybody I’ve seen in the business,’’ Cullum would say.

Cullum was referring to Hartman’s habit of nonstop enterprise in the search of news.

He still had those amazing legs in 2001, when the NCAA Final Four was held at the Metrodome.

The room for postgame interviews at the Metrodome was located straight up the loading ramp — a haul of a couple of hundred yards from the court and at an incline of 20 degrees.

“All the reporters were trudging up the ramp, trying to get a few quotes to beat deadline,’’ said Lenox Rawlings, a sportswriter for the Winston-Salem [N.C.] Journal. “Then, I saw this man, carrying an ancient, giant-sized tape recorder, sprint past all of us and go tearing up that ramp.

“I thought, ‘That looks like Sid.’ I looked again and said, ‘It is Sid.’ ”

Chris Schmitt, Sid’s daughter, said in the 1996 autobiography:

“Did you ever try walking with Sid? We’ll get out of the car. I’ll be getting the two kids organized. I will look up. He is two blocks away. I’ll start screaming, ‘Sid. Come back, Sid.’ ”

Hartman kept chugging past much younger reporters to stick the microphone from that ancient tape recorder and the ones that replaced it in the faces of coaches and athletes until the end of his career.

The Gophers beat

Hartman had sold newspapers outside Memorial Stadium, then sneaked into watch Bernie Bierman’s dynastic football teams, starting in the 1930s through 1941. After World War II, Bierman was back as coach and Sid was covering his team.

As important as was Gophers football to the public through 1941, Hartman said the hype and excitement was much greater after World War II.

“The war was over, people had money and the Big Ten started sending teams to the Rose Bowl,’’ Hartman said. “That was the crusade — to get to the Rose Bowl.’’

Hartman developed a very close relationship with those post-War Gophers, particularly Bud Grant. Obviously, this later would serve Hartman very well when it came to access and information. Grant became the coach of the Vikings in 1967, and turned that football team — rather than the Gophers — into the most important story in Minnesota sports.

Grant remained so close to Hartman that, when he decided to retire for the first time after the 1983 season, he gave the story exclusively to Sid.

Grant said Hartman was such a constant presence around the post-War Gophers that the players composed this ditty: “Bernie loves us, yes we know, ’cause Sid Hartman tells us so.’’

The Gophers missed a chance to go to the Rose Bowl in 1949. When they had a losing season in 1950, the wealthier, louder post-war boosters rose up and Bierman was fired.

By then, Hartman was writing both a daily column and covering the Gophers for the Minneapolis Tribune. In 1957, he became the sports editor of the Tribune. For more than a decade, he would write his column six days a week, run the sports department and also take care of his radio duties at WCCO.

Going big league

There were no clear lines between sports journalism and boosterism in this era. John Cowles Sr., the owner of the Star and Tribune, wanted more than anything to bring a major league baseball team to Minneapolis.

Charlie Johnson was both the executive sports editor of the Star and Tribune and the main spokesman for the task force trying to get a ballclub. Hartman was Johnson’s right-hand man, attending league meetings and taking part in the behind-the-scenes manipulating to get a team.

As was the custom then, Minneapolis and St. Paul had a tough time working together. So, the Minneapolis forces built Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington and the St. Paul forces built Midway Stadium, and they fought it out to land a team.

Minneapolis thought it had two clubs — first, the New York Giants, then the Cleveland Indians — before convincing Calvin Griffith to move the Washington Senators here after the 1960 season. Griffith’s team became the Minnesota Twins and an expansion group of Senators was placed in Washington.

“The excitement was unbelievable,’’ Hartman said in his autobiography. “For Minnesota to get a major league team after all the work we had done was the greatest feeling in the world. ...

“Baseball was what made you big league. And the Star and the Tribune had done more in getting the Twins here than any outfit in town.’’

The Twins and the expansion Vikings of the NFL were arriving in the Twin Cities only a year after the Minneapolis Lakers had departed for Los Angeles. Hartman’s involvement with the Lakers had been both vital and behind-the-scenes.