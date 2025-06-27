Minnesota retailer Legacy Toys files for bankruptcy, but will try to keep remaining stores open

Minnesota toy retailer Legacy Toys, which started in Ely and expanded to the Twin Cities, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after a series of financial blows.
Legacy, based in Edina, has closed three stores over the past 18 months, but it still has outlets in Ridgedale, Southdale, Rosedale and the Miller Hill and West Acres malls in Duluth and Fargo, respectively.
Tho five stores left will remain open. Chapter 11 allows companies to reorganize financially while shielded from creditors’ claims and litigation.
“It’s a lot of little things that added up to a big thing,” Legacy Toys’ owner and president Brad Ruoho said of the bankruptcy. Tariffs, while they didn’t cause the bankruptcy, “were the final straw” leading up to it, he said.
The toy industry relies on China for most of its products. President Donald Trump has levied tariffs on Chinese imports that currently stand at 30%.
“A toy we used to spend $10 on now costs us about $30,” Ruoho said.
Legacy Toys launched its first store in 2012 in Ruoho’s hometown of Ely, Minn. The company then branched out to Duluth and Fargo in 2014 and 2015, respectively, before opening its first two Twin Cities stores in 2019.