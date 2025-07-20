Opinion | Still thinking about moving abroad after the election? Advice from a Minnesotan in Europe.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
“Trump is a nightmare — let’s move abroad!”
There’s an old saying: “Wherever you go, there you are.”
To my fellow U.S. citizens, particularly those who have the privilege of choice and are contemplating emigration since November’s election results: Welcome to possibly the greatest adventure of your life. It’s going to be incredible. It’s also going to be tough.
I’m writing this not to discourage you from leaving, but to prepare you. Before you rush to emigrate postelection, here are the realities you should consider but probably haven’t thought about.
Shortly after the 2024 election, Ollolai, an Italian village in Sardinia, began promoting house sales — for as little as €1 — specifically targeting disgruntled liberals seeking a fresh start. Google searches for “leaving the country” and “how to move to ...” spiked, too, while immigration lawyers have also reported increased requests for relocation help.
I understand the impulse. I’m a born-and-raised Minnesotan who moved to the Netherlands in 2001, three weeks before 9/11. I’m white, middle-class and straight-presenting. I’ve now lived abroad for half my life. When I left Minnesota over two decades ago, I, too, wanted to get away. I wanted to reset my worldview and remake myself. I thought I could shed my American skin and emerge transformed. I thought I was escaping what I didn’t like.