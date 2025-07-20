Opinion | Still thinking about moving abroad after the election? Advice from a Minnesotan in Europe.

Before moving, I’d begun my own political transformation. I longed to understand the world beyond how I was raised. Instead of enlightenment, I was confronted by international perceptions of me. People scrutinized my accent, my Levi’s jeans, my longing for air conditioning and the possibility that I voted for the man then starting a war in Afghanistan. I found myself constantly defensive, trying to be the most anti-American member of the group before anyone could accuse me of supporting President George W. Bush’s warmongering. This self-flagellation worked, but left me feeling lonely.