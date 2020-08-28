What pandemic? Twin Cities hip-hop hero Nur-D is busier than ever He can rock madly or be cuddly sweet, as his set for our Mini-Grandstand demonstrates.

A voice for healing, Jearlyn Steele is a State Fair veteran who can do it all The "Prairie Home" favorite and WCCO talk-show host won the fair's talent contest 40 years ago with her family group the Steeles.

From ‘Colbert’ to Madison Square Garden, guitar star Cory Wong plays it big But while fiery fretwork has raised his national profile, the hyperprolific Twin Cities musician has nurtured a quieter, acoustic side.

Minnesota rock heroes the Jayhawks play a fun all-covers set After releasing their 11th album to widespread praise, the band kicked back in their studio for a set of other people's tunes.

He may be a hardcore Texan, but Lyle Lovett's got a soft spot for Minnesota He's played here nearly every year for two-decades-plus. But this year, we get him virtually.

It's always a great Minnesota get-together with Siama's Afropop The Congolese guitar player and his American partner make music for dancers and families alike.

Dan Wilson opens a new chapter with his 'Closing Time' bandmates Semisonic His solo set for our Mini-Grandstand series precedes the band's first new record in nearly two decades.

A romance is renewed, as Minnesota gets to hear the Cactus Blossoms once again Road hounds for nearly a decade, the harmonizing brothers have gone months without playing live.

Meet Lady Midnight, one of Minnesota's most captivating singers A riveting presence, she just made City Pages' Best Of issue with her album "Death Before Mourning."

Not even the coronavirus could stop powerhouse pianist Nachito Herrera The Cuban-born jazz great was on a heart-lung machine for days, but survived his 2½-week ordeal in intensive care.

Like a country road, Molly Maher's music takes the long way home Nature is a theme for the Twin Cities singer, who looks for opportunities to "stop, slow down and reset."