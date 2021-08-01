TOKYO — Leandro Bolmaro on Sunday answered multiple questions about his future with the Timberwolves without saying much. But he couldn't keep from smiling.

He played for Argentina against Japan in the Olympics on Sunday at Saitama Super Arena. Argentina won 97-77 and advanced to the men's basketball quarterfinals against Australia despite a 1-2 record in pool play.

Bolmaro came off the bench and played eight minutes, producing four points on 2-of-3 shooting with a rebound and three steals. He played briefly at the end of the first half, then finished the game on the court.

After one steal, he started a 2-on-2 fast break and finished himself, cutting inside a defender for a layup. He scored on a put back and missed his only other shot, a long jumper. He also made a couple of deft passes familiar to those who have watched Argentina play.

There is flair to his game.

With the Timberwolves not having a draft pick this year, there could be an opening on their roster for the 23rd pick in the 2020 draft.

Asked about playing for the Timberwolves in the upcoming season, he said, "I don't know, really. I'll wait to finish this tournament, then I'll decide. But I'm very excited to have this opportunity.''

He wore a large smile as he said that, and then added: "I appreciate the confidence they have shown in me, so I am really happy for that. But I'm in the tournament and when we finish I will take that decision.''

At 20, he might be good enough to start for Argentina but is biding his team behind veterans on the national team. A 6-foot-6 wing listed as a shooting guard, he can handle the ball and shoot. Bolmaro is playing alongside national hero Luis Scola, who produced 21 points and 10 rebounds against Japan while making five of his eight three-point attempts.

"He's a big person, a big character,'' Bomaro said. "He helps us a lot, in everything. He's like the key of the team and we are proud of him. For me to play with him, it's a dream. Growing up watching him, watching this team, I don't believe sometimes that I am with him now. It's an honor.''

Last year, after the Timberwolves traded for him on draft night, Bolmaro stayed in Spain, where he plays for FC Barcelona.

The Timberwolves have traditionally lagged better NBA franchises in international scouting and acquisitions. Team president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, a native of Columbia, specialized in international scouting and player development when he was with the Houston Rockets.