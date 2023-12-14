DULUTH — A man identified as the president of the Iron Range chapter of the Hells Angels faces kidnapping and assault charges tied to a November incident that ended with a victim escaping the group's clubhouse and limping to the Eveleth Police Department.

Jerand Paul French, 38, was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor Wednesday in St. Louis County Court. Two other men were arrested in connection with the incident last week, including prospective club member Paul Anthony Debelak, 37, who was charged with several felonies. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been charged.

French, who turned himself in on Monday, was released on $500,000 bail Thursday afternoon, according to the county's release report.

According to the criminal complaint, French was the primary aggressor in an assault on a male victim who was repeatedly punched and kicked while a woman at the same residence was raped by Debelak and another man in a bathroom. The male victim was taken by van to the clubhouse where the assault continued — a beating that was reportedly recorded by other group members.

The victim was told he could not leave the clubhouse for months, but he was able to escape to the police station.

French has been convicted of an abundance of traffic and parking related infractions, in addition to disorderly conduct charges. His next court appearance is Dec. 20.