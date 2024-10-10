An upscale fragrance store is set to open in Minneapolis’ North Loop

New York-based luxury perfumery Le Labo is set to open in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood this fall.
Le Labo is known for its customizable, luxury perfumery experience and the cult-favorite scent Santal 33.
Le Labo will open a location in the Colonial Warehouse building that was the former home of the Austin-based athleisure store Outdoor Voices, which shuttered last spring along with all of the brand’s physical locations.
A sign posted in the window Thursday at 212 3rd Av. N. read that Le Labo is accepting applications for a full-time store manager and lab technician, along with a list of the retailer’s employee benefits. Those jobs are also posted on the career page of Estée Lauder, which acquired Le Labo in 2014.
Le Labo is known for blending perfumes in front of the customer and the customization of their labels, which are printed on-site with the customer’s name, date and city on the bottle. The brand’s spicy, leathery scent Santal 33 has a cult following.
The high-end perfume business is booming, with some consumers abandoning the idea of having a signature scent in favor of having several bottles on hand to change with one’s mood. Annual fragrance sales are projected to hit $9 billion by 2026, the Washington Post reported.
The store is set to open in mid-November, according to the North Loop Neighborhood Association.
