Attorneys for Anton "Tony" Lazzaro, the Minneapolis Republican strategist and political donor charged with sex trafficking minors, filed a motion Thursday asking the court to release property seized from him.

The motion claims that the $371,240 in cash, various electronics and 2010 Ferrari convertible seized are no longer relevant to the case.

"The properties seized by the government and sought here to be released have not been shown to be either the proceeds of, or involved in, the alleged criminal activity," his attorneys wrote in a memo accompanying the motion. "This property is not subject to forfeiture and must be returned."

Lazzaro faces federal charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, five counts of sex trafficking of minors, one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of obstruction of justice.

He's being held without bond at the Sherburne County jail.

Christina Saint Louis