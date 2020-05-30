Lawsuit: State leaders are illegally withholding records on Tim Walz’s riot response

Since Vice President Kamala Harris chose him as her running mate, Walz has faced attacks from Republicans alleging he didn’t do enough to quell the unrest ignited by the police murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. The riots caused an estimated $500 million in damage to Twin Cities buildings, culminating on May 28 with the torching of the Third Precinct police station. Walz ultimately imposed a citywide curfew and deployed the Minnesota National Guard; the soldiers and other law enforcement snuffed out most of the violence by May 30.