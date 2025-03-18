Lawmakers, unions decry ‘incompetent’ firings at Minneapolis VA

John Helcl was hired at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center earlier this year to put his investigative and law enforcement experience to work identifying inefficiency and poor employee performance.
So the Army veteran was surprised when he learned by text Feb. 14 that he was being fired from his workplace efficiency role as part of a sweeping effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to reduce federal waste and inefficiency. And he wasn’t the only one. Helcl said his supervisors and human resources officials at the Minneapolis VA hadn’t been notified in advance that about a dozen new workers like him, still on probationary status, were let go.
“I understand the need for fiscal responsibility. This is not responsible governance,” he said. “A government that claims efficiency by discarding its most capable and dedicated workers is like a doctor who claims to have cured a disease by euthanizing the patients.”
An upset Helcl joined U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, and U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith on Tuesday in publicly denouncing the cuts.
Klobuchar said more than 2,000 VA workers were let go nationwide in February, although some are supposed to be rehired following a court order that temporarily blocked the move. The senator wanted to raise concerns before the Trump administration followed through on plans to cut 80,000 VA workers in all — potentially making it harder for veterans to access their medical and other benefits.
“We are witnessing an attack on the care and benefits that these veterans deserve,” she said.
The VA in a written statement told the Minnesota Star Tribune that a “limited number of probationary staff” lost their jobs last month but that “this decision will have no negative effect on Veteran health care, benefits or other services.” However, the federal agency for weeks has declined to disclose public information on the exact number of cuts at the Minneapolis VA.
Craig, Klobuchar and Smith said their requests for this specific information have so far been denied as well. The Star Tribune has filed a Freedom of Information Act request to gain the information.