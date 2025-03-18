Business

Lawmakers, unions decry ‘incompetent’ firings at Minneapolis VA

Even Senators Klobuchar and Smith have been denied information on how many VA workers lost jobs as part of Trump-era budget cuts.

By Jeremy Olson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 18, 2025 at 8:35PM
John Helcl, center, described how he was let go from the Minneapolis VA Medical Center in February 2025. U.S. Rep. Angie Craig (left) joined with Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar to criticize the job cuts made by the Trump administration.

John Helcl was hired at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center earlier this year to put his investigative and law enforcement experience to work identifying inefficiency and poor employee performance.

So the Army veteran was surprised when he learned by text Feb. 14 that he was being fired from his workplace efficiency role as part of a sweeping effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to reduce federal waste and inefficiency. And he wasn’t the only one. Helcl said his supervisors and human resources officials at the Minneapolis VA hadn’t been notified in advance that about a dozen new workers like him, still on probationary status, were let go.

“I understand the need for fiscal responsibility. This is not responsible governance,” he said. “A government that claims efficiency by discarding its most capable and dedicated workers is like a doctor who claims to have cured a disease by euthanizing the patients.”

An upset Helcl joined U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, and U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith on Tuesday in publicly denouncing the cuts.

Klobuchar said more than 2,000 VA workers were let go nationwide in February, although some are supposed to be rehired following a court order that temporarily blocked the move. The senator wanted to raise concerns before the Trump administration followed through on plans to cut 80,000 VA workers in all — potentially making it harder for veterans to access their medical and other benefits.

“We are witnessing an attack on the care and benefits that these veterans deserve,” she said.

The VA in a written statement told the Minnesota Star Tribune that a “limited number of probationary staff” lost their jobs last month but that “this decision will have no negative effect on Veteran health care, benefits or other services.” However, the federal agency for weeks has declined to disclose public information on the exact number of cuts at the Minneapolis VA.

Craig, Klobuchar and Smith said their requests for this specific information have so far been denied as well. The Star Tribune has filed a Freedom of Information Act request to gain the information.

The VA has increased staffing over the last three years after granting presumptive benefits eligibility to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. Klobuchar said Minnesota veterans and researchers led the fight for those expanded benefits, and she said she worries that access will now become more difficult.

The VA stated last month that the cuts nationwide would save $83 million per year that could be redirected to other services and benefits for veterans.

Union officials said the mood among workers at the Minneapolis VA has soured. Many nurses were already being required amid a nursing shortage to fill 16-hour shifts to maintain patient care, said Jacob Romans, a float nurse at the Minneapolis VA and president of the Local 3669 chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees. Now he said those workers also worry that their jobs are at risk.

Related Coverage

Politics

Two judges in mass firings cases order Trump administration to rehire probationary workers for now

No Section

Federal officials encourage Minnesota veterans to use new burn-pit illness benefits

About 200 Minneapolis VA workers have sought union memberships because they want to fight further cuts, he added.

Cuts included a disabled veteran who had provided art and other forms of recreational therapy to veterans, and a grant writer who acquired funding to study treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder and other conditions.

Romans said some of the workers had received outstanding performance evaluations, and yet their termination letters made erroneous claims that they were substandard or presented conduct problems. He said those official claims could make it harder for those workers to find new jobs elsewhere.

The workforce at the Minneapolis VA has shrunk beyond the 12 dismissals, Romans added, because the agency eliminated some contract workers and compelled some longtime staff to retire early.

Helcl said he took a pay cut to join the Minneapolis VA because he wanted to improve care for veterans. His department is entirely funded by the savings and efficiencies it achieves, he added, making it an illogical choice to cut.

After Helcl received a text that he lost his job, he said he couldn’t even log in to his email to confirm if the decision was legitimate. Many workers like him remain confused about whether court action has restored their jobs. If he learns that he is getting his old job back, he said, it won’t be an easy decision to return given how he has been treated.

“That would require a bit of a conversation,” he said.

about the writer

about the writer

Jeremy Olson

Reporter

Jeremy Olson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter covering health care for the Star Tribune. Trained in investigative and computer-assisted reporting, Olson has covered politics, social services, and family issues.

See More

More from Business

See More

Business

Lawmakers, unions decry ‘incompetent’ firings at Minneapolis VA

card image

Even Senators Klobuchar and Smith have been denied information on how many VA workers lost jobs as part of Trump-era budget cuts.

MN Fortune 500

Minnesota has a lot of Fortune 500 companies, but where’s the next generation of big ideas?

card image

Greater Minnesota

Fire contained at Iron Range explosives plant Dyno Nobel

card image