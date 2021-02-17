The Minnesota National Guard, hundreds of state and local law enforcement officers and Twin Cities community members are gearing up to try to avoid violence and property damage around the trials of the officers involved in the death of George Floyd.

Public safety officials are holding news conferences Wednesday to review the coordination that will occur in the Twin Cities ahead of and during the trials, a joint effort they have dubbed "Operation Safety Net." The jury selection in the first trial, for former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, is scheduled to start March 8.

Law enforcement leaders have been preparing for the trials for months, although several officials noted their total staffing numbers will remain in flux as they monitor the situation and as the verdicts draw near.

Officials are discussing a contingency plan to have up to 1,900 Minnesota National Guard members in Minneapolis and 1,000 in St. Paul, said Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Scott Hawks. But he stressed that Guard members could be diverted to other communities if needed and their presence in the Twin Cities might be far smaller than that, depending on what occurs.

"No one is going to give away the ghost on exactly how many, and who is going to be where and when, because that's just not good strategic planning. But what I can say is that it will flex and those numbers are certainly a number that has been discussed," Hawks said.

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said earlier this month that law enforcement agencies have been training on how to effectively keep the peace ahead of the trials. He said sheriffs' deputies from across the state are coming to the Twin Cities to help and he is confident there will not be a repeat of what happened last spring, when stores, restaurants, police precincts and libraries were damaged by rioting.

"We're so much more prepared than we were last time. Any unplanned event is hard to deal with for law enforcement," Hutchinson said. He noted that the last time they had a coordinated law enforcement response of this scale, Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium, the event went off without a hitch.

Suburban communities are also preparing for potential unrest.

Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie said his department might increase the number of officers in each squad car — currently only one person — during the trial, and they have purchased helmets and other protective gear. They are not the only suburban force to stock up on such equipment. Plymouth, in the northwest suburbs, purchased riot gear last fall. But Leslie said what they wear will be based on whether the situation is peaceful, or if rocks and bottles are being thrown at deputies.

"If people are protesting and everything is calm, maybe we won't even show up. We just kind of watch it," Leslie said. "Once we show up, things change. We want to be a little sensitive to that."

He said there will be "game time decisionmaking" about whether to send deputies to help out in St. Paul, and they would first ensure they are meeting their county's needs.

Tierney Peters, a spokeswoman with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, echoed that. She said Anoka County has not yet been asked to help in Minneapolis, and while "we will certainly assist if we are able to" that will depend on what the circumstances are in their county.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Staff Writer Katy Read contributed to this report.

