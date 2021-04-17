A sixth night of protests outside the double-fenced Brooklyn Center police headquarters ended quickly Friday night after the mood went from festive to combative and the National Guard and other law enforcement moved in to make arrests.

The crowd protesting the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by a former Brooklyn Center police officer swelled to about 1,000 people at its peak. Early on, the protest had the air of a block party, but everything changed about 9 p.m., when arguments erupted within the crowd about tactics when one speaker called for the fence to be rushed and taken down.

While troops and officers had stood back behind the fences and watched most of the night, they quickly issued dispersal orders, fired flash-bang grenades and moved in to arrest people after some protesters called for breaching the fence and more objects were thrown at them.

No official curfew had been declared for Friday night.

Early on, the mood was peaceful, with fresh produce, s'mores and other food being given away, the aroma of barbecue, messages such as "We demand change" being written on chalk on the sidewalks, chanting, singing, prayers and a short march up and down N. Humboldt Avenue.

Then the mood darkened. Speakers asked the crowd to raise their fists in defiance of the heavy law enforcement presence that has been at the station since Sunday night. "We're going to make their lives miserable every night," one speaker said via megaphone.

Royce White, cofounder of a group called 10K, called on the Black men in the crowd to rush the fence and take it down because "we are the ones getting killed by police," and accused some in the crowd of being too passive. He said that young Black women "who identify as this and that" should not be allowed to lead and set the tone.

"There's a bunch of black folks that have been planted by organizations that want to keep it peaceful," he shouted into a megaphone. "They aren't ready for change. Revolution — the time is now.

"The United States government shot a Black man; now the military is here to keep us calm. You're gonna see a bunch of people come to speak and tell you to be peaceful and wait for progress. It ain't coming. Black men, is progress coming? ... The fence represents tyranny. The fence is a smack in the face. The fence is spitting on Daunte Wright's face. We have the numbers. We should continue to push."

But others shouted denunciations of White and his group and cried out that the pleas of the majority of Black protesters, especially women, should be heeded.

As the fences were rattled and White spoke, the first flash-bang grenade was fired at protesters, some of whom were throwing objects over the fence.

The fences being rattled were heavily festooned with vehicle air fresheners, a reference to Wright's mother's assertion that her son had one dangling from his rearview mirror when he was stopped and fatally shot Sunday by former Brooklyn Center officer Kimberly Potter.

Earlier in the evening, Tiffany Burns, the sister of Jamar Clark, who was killed by Minneapolis police in 2015, and Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, were among several demonstrators wearing bathrobes in support of Samira Hassan, a Brooklyn Center resident they say was arrested in her bathrobe Wednesday night while watching protests, just after being interviewed by a local journalist.

"We want a federal investigation into all these departments — the ones that have murdered our loved ones, to be prosecuted and charged, cases reopened," Garraway said when asked what justice means to her.

John Martin, a former volunteer at the Wall of Forgotten Natives in Minneapolis, said he had an encounter with former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, now on trial in the death of George Floyd, in 2007, and came to Brooklyn Center as soon as he heard about Wright's death.

"Bring it to the police department where the argument should be taken, a place where you should demand questions and answers for the reason why" someone died, he siad. "Why did [former officer Potter] even do it? She knows her belt."

Many families who live in the apartment complex at 6700 N. Humboldt Av., which is across from police headquarters, have temporarily moved out to escape the nightly protests. But residents Duke McClain and Johnny Tolliver said they're staying to defend the building.

"I support everything the crowd's doing to the police as long as they're hurting nothing over here, and they're keeping everything toward the police," McClain said. "I got four kids, so we're just trying to protect our building. People have been breaking in and trying to get on the roof [sometimes to take photos] and stuff like that, so we're just being cautious. It's been crazy out here."

Tolliver called the multiday standoffs "lawlessness and chaos."

"It's traumatizing to watch it, traumatizing to be in," he said. "Innocent people are getting sprayed with tear gas. ... Right now it seems like we're in a third-world country."

Tolliver said he's seen the same things play out several times over the past week as provocateurs among the protesters throw something at officers and they respond with pepper spray or other measures.

Still, he expressed some hopefulness. Thursday night's protest represented a remarkable de-escalation by both sides that Tolliver praised. As for his personal views about Wright's death, he said he'd like to see Potter, who shot the 20-year-old Black man, face more severe charges than second-degree manslaughter — a common theme among protesters, too.

