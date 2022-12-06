Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Law enforcement found human remains in a fire-ravaged vehicle a few miles east of Olivia, Minn., officials said.

The discovery was made early Sunday afternoon about a mile west of Bird Island Township and roughly 3 miles east of Olivia, the Renville County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The vehicle, "fully consumed by fire," was in a drainage ditch along the 81000 block of 370th Street, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The remains have been sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, where an attempt will be made to confirm an identity and help law enforcement determine the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Along with the Sheriff's Office, agencies involved in the investigation include the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the State Fire Marshal.