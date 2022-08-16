The Pine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old boy who left his home north of the Twin Cities on a bike.

Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, of Grasston, Minn., has been missing since Aug. 12 at about 9 p.m., according to a tweet from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Authorities believe it is possible he was trying to travel to the Twin Cities.

He is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information should call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at (320) 629-8380.