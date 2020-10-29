Four days after it rescued a 1-0 victory at FC Cincinnati in stoppage time, Minnesota United left Allianz Field Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over Colorado won on an own goal in the 89th minute.

The Loons extended their unbeaten streak to six games after second-half sub Ethan Finlay's crossing pass late in the game aimed for just-inserted teammate Marlon Hairston unexpectedly went off Colorado defender Lalas Abubakar's head and past stunned goalkeeper William Yarbrough.

The goal beat a Rapids team that was playing just its second game in a month because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the team.

The Loons now are 3-0-3 in their past six games in a playoff race that has three games left.

The victory came more than three months after the teams tied 2-2 at the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando.

The Loons scored the first half's only goal in the 44th minute, not long before halftime.

They did so when Reynoso did what he has done since arriving in Minnesota — find a teammate with a perfectly aimed and weighted pass forward.

Reynoso found Robin Lod on a full run with a deft angle pass after the Loons forced a turnover in the final third, and Reynoso found Lod making a run.

It was one left-footer to another, Reynoso moving the ball ahead and Lod finishing with a left-footed strike at the 18-yard line that curved around Rapids Yarbrough.

It was Lod's sixth regular-season goal this season and it came from his return to playing on the right side, his preferred position that allows him him to better use his left foot as he showed again Wednesday.

Until Lod's goal, Colorado forced most of the play early, particularly in the first 20 minutes when the Rapids had shot after shot on the run at close range and from distance and couldn't find the net with any of them.

"The first 20, 25 minutes, we were second best to every first ball and second best to every second ball," Loons coach Adrian Heath said in a halftime FSN interview. "Once we started to win balls, we started play."

Colorado scored the equalizer in the 69th minute after it had surrendered four second-half goals at Sporting Kansas City on Saturday in its first game in more than a month because of a coronavirus outbreak on the team.

Attacker Andre Shinyashiki tied it after teammate Diego Rubio spun with the ball not far outside the 6-yard box and found Shinyashiki open on the right size. He found the open goal after Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair got caught too far out of goal.

Kevin Molino had two prime scoring chances after that but hit the left post with a strike from inside the 18-yard box, and then Yarbrough saved another with a two-fisted stop.

Heath adjusted his starting 11 yet again this season after the team announced not long before kickoff — but didn't identify a player — who had tested confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Left back Chase Gasper was neither starter nor sub, so Heath moved center-back Bakaye Dibassy to Gasper's position and started veteran defender Brent Kallman for the first time in MLS play since September 2019.

Up front, Heath started last Saturday's stoppage-time hero, veteran Aaron Schoenfeld, at striker after Heath had agreed in last month's trade with Colorado that he wouldn't play starter Kei Kamara against his former Rapids mates. Heath called it a "gentleman's agreement" like the ones sometimes seen in European soccer.

Behind Schoenfeld, he returned Reynoso to the starting 11 and started Molino on his left and Lod on his right.

Loons defensive midfielder and team captain Ozzie Alonso started again and played 28 minutes before he left the game injured again. He held his head in his hands after he went down on the field and eventually walked off when he was replaced by sub Jacori Hayes.

Alonso missed seven games after he was injured early in a 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Sept. 6. He came back for a couple, then expressed frustration when he went down again in a game scoreless at the time Wednesday.

It was the second game in which Alonso and midfield mate Jan Gregus were back together in a pairing Heath had come to depend upon.

Alonso had been out injured and Gregus missed two games while he was overseas playing for his Slovakia national team. He missed just the two games when Heath feared him might miss as many as six. He did so because two Loons games were postponed while he was gone because of positive and false positive COVID-19 tests.