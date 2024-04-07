Minnesota United striker Tani Oluwaseyi stuck out his foot and scored the equalizing goal in the 87th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake.

It was the former first-round draft pick's second goal this season and another night his team came up with a result-changing goal very late in the game.

Teammate Robin Lod created it by dancing with the ball on the right side inside the 18-yard box before his cross went through RSL defender Emeka Eneli legs and right to Oluwaseyi near the goal line.ost

Oluwaseyi muscled another defender enough to stick his right leg out and deflect the ball into the open goal.

Until then, Real Salt Lake star striker Chicho Arango's 24th-minute goal stood as the go-ahead goal.

The goal was the Loons' fifth in the nine they've scored this season that came in the 87th minute or later.

They've lost and tied their last two games after starting the season 3-0-1 and in Western Conference's first place.

New head coach Eric Ramsay is 1-1-1 in his three games on the sideline.

Last week, Arango scored three goals – a hat trick – in 21 minutes late in a game against St. Louis City and walked away a 3-1 winner.

This time, Arango scored the game's only goal until Oluwaseyi's late one.

RSL midfielder Andres Gomez's cross from near the goal line on the right side found Arango free at the top of the six-yard box and he elevated over everybody, heading the ball down off the grass and into the open goal.

Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair had little chance.

Loons striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane started for the first time time season, finally deemed fully fit in his fifth appearance. He played the first 64 minutes before Ramsay subbed Caden Clark into the game for him.

The Loons again played on without star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, who has played just 20 minutes this season first because of injury, recovery and now gone home to Argentina to obtain his U.S. immigration green card.

When he does, it will open one of eight international slots on the Loons roster that they can fill by acquiring another player.

Loons left centerback Micky Tapias missed his second consecutive game because of what Ramsay called a "hamstring irritation."

Starting midfielder Hassani Dotson was subbed out at halftime for Alejandro Bran as a precautionary measure for a suspect hamstring.

Ramsay said Tapias is "still struggling."

"He's not quite where we thought he'd be this week," Ramsay said after Friday's training. "He's a touch further behind than we'd like him to be. He has been on the pitch doing his own bits and bobs, but nothing with the team so far. "

Maplewood's own Devin Padelford again started in his place, as he did in last week's 2-0 loss at Philadelphia. Newcomer Victor Eriksson subbed into the game for him in the second half, as he did a week ago as well.

Veteran defender Zarek Valentin remains out injured as well.

Loons veteran midfielder Wil Trapp played in his 300th MLS game on Saturday.



