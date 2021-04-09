POP/SINGLES Last week
1. Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X-
2. Peaches, Justin Bieber1
3. Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic3
4. Up, Cardi B2
5. Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo4
6. Save Your Tears, The Weeknd5
7. Levitating, Dua Lipa7
8. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd6
9. Mood, 24kGoldn10
10. What You Know Bout Love, Pop Smoke9
POP/ALBUMS Last week
1. SoulFly, Rod Wave-
2. Justice, Justin Bieber1
3. Clouds (The Mixtape), NF-
4. My Savior, Carrie Underwood-
5. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen3
6. The Highlights, The Weekend15
7. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke4
8. Dum And Dummer 2, Young Dolph & Key Glock-
9. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa5
10. OK Orchestra, AJR-
Source: Billboard
