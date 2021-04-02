POP/SINGLES Last week

1. Peaches, Justin Bieber-

2. Up, Cardi B1

3. Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic2

4. Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo3

5. Save Your Tears, The Weeknd5

6. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd6

7. Levitating, Dua Lipa7

8. What's Next, Drake4

9. What You Know Bout Love, Pop Smoke12

10. Mood, 24kGoldn8

POP/ALBUMS Last week

1. Justice, Justin Bieber-

2. Chemtrails Over the Club, Lana Del Rey-

3. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen1

4. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke2

5. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa3

6. Shiesty Season, Pooh Shiesty6

7. After Hours, The Weeknd4

8. My Turn, Lil Baby7

9. The Voice, Lil Durk8

10. What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs11

Source: Billboard