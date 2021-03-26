POP/SINGLES Last week

1. Up, Cardi B6

2. Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic 4

3. Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo5

4. What's Next, Drake,1

5. Save Your Tears, The Weeknd7

6. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd8

7. Levitating, Dua Lipa13

8. Mood, 24kGoldn10

9. 34+35, Ariana Grande9

10. Wants and Needs, Drake2

POP/ALBUMS Last week

1. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen1

2. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke2

3. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa6

4. After Hours, The Weeknd4

5. When It's All Said and Done, Take Time, Giveon-

6. Shiesty Season, Pooh Shiesty3

7. My Turn, Lil Baby7

8. The Voice, Lil Durk5

9. The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, Rob Zombie-

10. Folklore, Taylor Swift29

Source: Billboard