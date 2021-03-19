POP/SINGLES Last week
1. What's Next, Drake,-
2. Wants And Needs, Drake-
3. Lemon Pepper Freestyle, Drake-
4. Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic -
5. Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo1
6. Up, Cardi B2
7. Save Your Tears, The Weeknd6
8. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd3
9. 34+35, Ariana Grande4
10. Mood, 24kGoldn7
POP/ALBUMS Last week
1. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen1
2. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke3
3. Shiesty Season, Pooh Shiesty4
4. After Hours, The Weeknd163
5. The Voice, Lil Durk5
6. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa8
7. My Turn, Lil Baby7
8. Positions, Ariana Grande6
9. Niratias, Chevelle-
10. What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs9
Source: Billboard
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
Plans solidify for 93rd Oscars: No Zoom, no sweatshirts
With nominations set and just over a month until showtime, details are trickling out about the 93rd Oscars and neither sweatshirts nor Zoom made the cut.