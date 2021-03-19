POP/SINGLES Last week

1. What's Next, Drake,-

2. Wants And Needs, Drake-

3. Lemon Pepper Freestyle, Drake-

4. Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic -

5. Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo1

6. Up, Cardi B2

7. Save Your Tears, The Weeknd6

8. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd3

9. 34+35, Ariana Grande4

10. Mood, 24kGoldn7

POP/ALBUMS Last week

1. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen1

2. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke3

3. Shiesty Season, Pooh Shiesty4

4. After Hours, The Weeknd163

5. The Voice, Lil Durk5

6. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa8

7. My Turn, Lil Baby7

8. Positions, Ariana Grande6

9. Niratias, Chevelle-

10. What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs9

Source: Billboard