POP/SINGLES Last week
1. Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo1
2. Mood, 24kGoldn3
3. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd4
4. 34+35, Ariana Grande2
5. Levitating, Dua Lipa6
6. Go Crazy, Chris Brown and Young Thug7
7. Positions, Ariana Grande5
8. Holy, Justin Bieber8
9. Good Days, SZA10
10. Bang, AJR9
POP/ALBUMS Last week
1. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen1
2. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke2
3. Evermore, Taylor Swift4
4. After Hours, The Weeknd8
5. The Voice, Lil Durk6
6. Legends Never Die, Juice Wrld9
7. Positions, Ariana Grande5
8. What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs10
9. My Turn, Lil Baby11
10. Los Dioses, Anuel AA & Ozuna-
Source: Billboard
