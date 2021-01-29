POP/SINGLES Last week
1. Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo1
2. 34+35, Ariana Grande11
3. Mood, 24kGoldn2
4. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd4
5. Positions, Ariana Grande3
6. Levitating, Dua Lipa6
7. Go Crazy, Chris Brown and Young Thug5
8. Holy, Justin Bieber7
9. Bang, AJR8
10. Good Days, SZA10
POP/ALBUMS Last week
1. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen1
2. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke3
3. The Good Times and the Bad Ones, Why Don't We-
4. Evermore, Taylor Swift2
5. Positions, Ariana Grande7
6. The Voice, Lil Durk5
7. Music to Be Murdered By, Eminem19
8. After Hours, The Weeknd6
9. Legends Never Die, Juice Wrld9
10. What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs8
Source: Billboard
