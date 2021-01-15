POP/SINGLES Last week

1. Mood, 24kGoldn1

2. Positions, Ariana Grande2

3. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd3

4. Holy, Justin Bieber4

5. Go Crazy, Chris Brown and Young Thug5

6. Anyone, Justin Bieber-

7. Levitating, Dua Lipa10

8. Laugh Now Cry Later, Drake7

9. Bang, AJR11

10. I Hope, Gabby Barrett8

POP/ALBUMS Last week

1. Evermore, Taylor Swift2

2. The Voice, Lil Durk3

3. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke4

4. Positions, Ariana Grande5

5. Whole Lotta Red, Playboi Carti1

6. Good News, Megan Thee Stallion7

7. What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs8

8. El Ultimo Tour del Mundo, Bad Bunny9

9. Legends Never Die, Juice Wrld11

10. My Turn, Lil Baby13

Source: Billboard