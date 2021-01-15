POP/SINGLES Last week
1. Mood, 24kGoldn1
2. Positions, Ariana Grande2
3. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd3
4. Holy, Justin Bieber4
5. Go Crazy, Chris Brown and Young Thug5
6. Anyone, Justin Bieber-
7. Levitating, Dua Lipa10
8. Laugh Now Cry Later, Drake7
9. Bang, AJR11
10. I Hope, Gabby Barrett8
POP/ALBUMS Last week
1. Evermore, Taylor Swift2
2. The Voice, Lil Durk3
3. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke4
4. Positions, Ariana Grande5
5. Whole Lotta Red, Playboi Carti1
6. Good News, Megan Thee Stallion7
7. What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs8
8. El Ultimo Tour del Mundo, Bad Bunny9
9. Legends Never Die, Juice Wrld11
10. My Turn, Lil Baby13
Source: Billboard
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
Business
Asian shares mostly lower, China gains on GDP rebound
Shares fell Monday across most of Asia following a retreat on Wall Street, but benchmarks in Hong Kong and Shanghai rose after data showed the Chinese economy grew a solid 2.3% in 2020.
Sports
76ers-Thunder called off as virus concerns still trouble NBA
Another NBA game was called off Sunday because of coronavirus concerns, and the Memphis Grizzlies said center Jonas Valanciunas will not play Monday because of the league's health and safety protocols.
Business
China economy grows in 2020 as rebound from virus gains
China eked out 2.3% economic growth in 2020, likely becoming the only major economy to expand as shops and factories reopened relatively early from a shutdown to fight the coronavirus while the United States, Japan and Europe struggled with disease flare-ups.