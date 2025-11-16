Back in the 1970s, leaders in the rapidly growing suburbs of Brooklyn Park and Maple Grove began dreaming of a “North Crosstown” highway to ease the traffic crunch on I-694 and I-94.
A half-century later, their vision has gone from conception to completion.
Last Monday, a host of local, state and federal dignitaries assembled on a new overpass for a ribbon cutting to symbolically open the last segment of the highway that runs 15 miles from I-94 in Maple Grove to Hwy. 10 in Blaine, giving drivers a direct connection to I-35W in Mounds View via Hwy. 10.
The new road and overpass officially opened to motorists late last week.
“Since this project was first imagined in the 1970s, our collective vision for Hwy. 610 has been to create an essential transportation route across the northern suburbs to connect communities, create jobs and strengthen local economies,” said Maple Grove Mayor Mark Steffenson. “After more than five decades of thoughtful planning and persistence, this vision is now a reality.”
Over the past two construction seasons, Maple Grove took the lead on the $58 million project to build a four-lane divided roadway called Rush Creek Boulevard to connect I-94 with County Road 30. The project also brought a missing connection that drivers have long pined for: A ramp from westbound Hwy. 610 to eastbound I-94. Another new connection allows motorists to go from westbound I-94 to westbound Hwy. 610 and onto Rush Creek Boulevard.
State and federal grants and money from Hennepin County also helped pay for the project that officials say will improve access to nearby medical and commercial facilities.
“The completion of the Hwy. 610 extension means fewer detours and shorter drives for commuters, quicker routes for ambulances and patients going to Maple Grove Hospital, improved logistics for local businesses and more opportunity for the region,” said U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar as she phoned into the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Senator [Tina] Smith and I have fought to secure more than $60 million in federal funding for projects to improve Hwy. 610 and ensure that Minnesota’s transportation infrastructure is safe and reliable for generations to come.”