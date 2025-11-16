“The completion of the Hwy. 610 extension means fewer detours and shorter drives for commuters, quicker routes for ambulances and patients going to Maple Grove Hospital, improved logistics for local businesses and more opportunity for the region,” said U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar as she phoned into the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Senator [Tina] Smith and I have fought to secure more than $60 million in federal funding for projects to improve Hwy. 610 and ensure that Minnesota’s transportation infrastructure is safe and reliable for generations to come.”