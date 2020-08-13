‘Harry Potter and the Whatever’

If you’re still vibing with the young wizards created by the increasingly problematic J.K. Rowling and you’re an HBO Max subscriber, you may want to hurry up and get your fill. All of the “Potter” movies — our hands-down favorite is the only one by an Oscar-winning director, Alfonso Cuaron’s “Prisoner of Azkaban” — will move from HBO Max to Peacock Aug. 25. And don’t get too comfortable with them there, either. As jumpy as Sybill Trelawney, the “Potter” catalog is only guaranteed to stick with Peacock for six months. HBO Max

‘Black-ish: Please, Baby, Please’

ABC shelved this 2018 installment of one of its most popular sitcoms, leading viewers to wonder what had the executives so nervous. Now you can see for yourself. Hulu has just started airing the episode in which Dre (Anthony Anderson) tries to “comfort” his newborn through a thunderstorm with tales of a Shady King that has more than a passing resemblance to the current president. There’s a lot of preaching and not a lot of laughs, but you do get to hear Spike Lee read from his children’s book and hear Rihanna’s “Umbrella” put to good use. Hulu

‘Ted Lasso’

Jason Sudeikis’ gift for playing earnest characters, which served him well during his time on “Saturday Night Live,” is back on display in this rah-rah sitcom about an American football coach trying to soothe a broken heart by taking his can-do spirit — and crazy-legs dance — to the Premier League. The series might be funnier if Lasso had more flaws, but it wouldn’t be nearly as big of a kick. Apple TV

‘Selena + Chef’

You don’t need to be a pop-music fan to crush on Selena Gomez in her latest project, a smart take on Cooking for Dummies. In each episode, the sweats-sporting star follows virtual instructions from top chefs while cracking self-deprecating jokes about her love life and gagging while cutting up an octopus. Watch your back, Rachael Ray. HBO Max

‘Other Space’

Between directing “Bridesmaids” and “Ghostbusters,” Paul Feig conjured up this bare-bones comedy about ragtag astronauts, including “Mystery Science Theater 3000” creator Joel Hodgson, who bonds with a robot (“MST3K” co-conspirator Trace Beaulieu). Because it originally aired on the short-lived service Yahoo! Screen, not many people saw this gem the first time around, but the niche streamer Dust is now making all eight episodes available for free. It’s a gift for sci-fi fans more drawn to sarcasm than special effects. Dust

‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’

Fred Rogers isn’t around to help kids understand the current state of the world, but one of his most beloved characters makes a great substitute teacher. In a special episode of this animated series (subtitled “Won’t You Sing Along With Me?”) Daniel and family adapt to the quarantine by throwing an indoor carnival and imagining a swimming session with pet fish. The songs aren’t very memorable, except when the writers crib from Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On,” but this gentle class otherwise hits all the right notes. 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday, TPT Kids; 10 a.m. Monday, TPT, Ch. 2

‘Vansplaining’

What started as a funny in-joke on Duluth band Low’s Twitter account has turned into an even more amusing web series starring the band’s droll, affable frontman Alan Sparhawk, who coaches younger indie-rockers on how to properly stack and haul gear on the road. It’s pretty nerdy stuff but offers a different glimpse at what life on the road really is like for up-and-coming bands. Families also might earn some packing tips for their next road trip. YouTube

Radio Woodstock

Not everyone made it to Woodstock, but a cavalcade of hip acts from different generations will deliver archived live performances at Radio Woodstock this weekend. Beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, Bob Marley, R.E.M., Radiohead, Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Tom Petty, among others, will rock. Saturday’s lineup boasts Santana (at 8 a.m.), Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Brandi Carlile, Phish, David Bowie, U2, James Brown, Amy Winehouse, Gary Clark Jr., Dave Matthews Band and Derek & the Dominos. Sunday features Joni Mitchell (at 8 a.m.), Van Morrison, Aretha Franklin, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Allman Brothers, B.B. King, Wilco and the Beatles. Woodstock even landed Bob Dylan this time, for 9 a.m. Saturday with the Band in 1974. radiowoodstock.com

‘First Cow’

The latest from the great, underrated Kelly Reichardt (“Wendy and Lucy”) was about to open in theaters here this past March when its release was delayed by the pandemic. As it happens, we may never see it in theaters, where its placid images and deliberate pacing would have worked best. But we can enjoy it at home. Set in 1820, it’s a story about friendship in which two men’s recipe for a kind of doughnut helps them turn the tables on the one percent. For a while, anyway. Amazon

‘Christopher Jackson: Live From the West Side’

Here comes the general, well, the singer who portrayed George Washington in the original cast of “Hamilton.” Jackson will livestream selections from “Hamilton” and “In the Heights” (he originated the role of Benny in that earlier Lin-Manuel Miranda musical). He also was in the original Broadway cast of “The Lion King,” sang for Chief Tui in “Moana” and won an Emmy for best original song for “What I Am” on “Sesame Street.” TV viewers will recognize him as Chunk Palmer from “Bull.” 7 p.m. Sat. $40 per household, hennepintheatretrust.org