The Orono girls hockey team had reached the big time.

When the 2024 Hockey Day Minnesota schedule was being crafted, the Spartans were lined up to face Warroad in a rematch of the Class 1A state title game last season, which Warroad won 3-1. By the time the schedule was announced this past weekend, though, Lakeville North had replaced Orono, which had recently accepted the resignation of head coach Larry Olimb.

Yes, that Larry Olimb, Minnesota Mr. Hockey in 1988 and the all-time assists leader for the Gophers. The Larry Olimb who had guided the Spartans to a 24-4-4 record in his first season as Spartans coach, including a furious 15-0-2 finish before the playoffs.

Olimb's departure, well-chronicled last week by Jess Myers for the Rink Live, is the latest evidence of the polarized side of prep sports, where parents interfere with the way their children's teams are run.

I reached out to Olimb for further comment on his firing, and he politely declined. This story is a talker, making the rounds on local sports talk radio and social media. Olimb doesn't want to advance the story any further, to respect his former players.

You can take a side in the Orono fiasco. In this column, here's the opinion: Parents vs. coach is the worst rivalry in prep sports. And that's what this is, once again. What causes it? Communication protocols that are unclear, undercommunicated or unenforced, or all three of those things.

Rivalries are supposed to be team vs. team, and really fun. Parents vs. coach is the opposite of fun.

Dive into the details in Orono, if you'd like. Pick a side if you want to. Was it Olimb's laid-back style that wasn't the right fit? Was it delusional parents? Did Olimb do himself in with a confusing email, supposedly meant to be sarcastic, stating that he's quitting?

The debate will go on out west for a long time, and it'll continue this wrong: The attention is taken away from the players who, in this case, had a marvelous season.

What this issue underscores is the need for school districts to create better communication plans for players, parents, coaches and administrators. In Orono and everywhere else. Communication protocol in every district should be clear, contain boundaries and — here's the tough part — be enforced without wavering.

Parental feedback is important, and parents have a right to speak up. The supermajority of Minnesota parents and boosters get involved to help ensure that participating in prep sports is a positive experience for all. Parents invest time and money — especially in hockey — to help their kids get the most out of their ability and, in a small number of instances, move on to a college career.

But investment doesn't equal entitlement. That's where boundaries need to be in place for every stakeholder in the high school sports experience. The drawing of boundaries starts with coaches and administrators. Their relationships and communication are key. They need to share a clear vision of how communication will take place, and how the coach will be protected from the parents who attempt to exert their influence. Administrators, not parents, hire and fire coaches.

It was just a year ago that Olimb took the Orono job at the behest of other parents who thought he would be the perfect fit. A year later, following a dominant season that got the Spartans to the championship game, Olimb was done. He wants to coach again, in the right situation. That appears to be hard to find these days.

Orono already has moved on, naming boys junior varsity coach Paul Antonenko as the new girls head coach. Now it's time to move forward, with supporting the athletes as the priority.

We all must remember that kids lose the most in the worst rivalry in prep sports. Orono should be participating in Hockey Day Minnesota next winter. Not anymore.