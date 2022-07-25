Larry McKenzie, a boys' basketball coach in the Twin Cities for 24 years with six state championships to his credit, said Monday he is leaving coaching.

"I have decided to hang up the whistle," he tweeted. "... I have been blessed to share the game I love with hundreds of young men and women."

McKenzie coached the past nine seasons at Minneapolis North, where he won state titles in 2016 and 2017. He led four consecutive teams to state titles at Minneapolis Henry, winning from 2000 to 2003.

His career winning percentage in the state tournament is the best in history. He went 20-2 with North and Henry, a winning percentage of .909.

He was the first coach to win four state titles in a row and the first to win multiple state titles at two different schools.

This is a breaking news story, check back to startribune.com for more.