The building that once housed the Kmart store on Lake Street in Minneapolis caught fire well before dawn Friday.

The blaze continues to roar from inside the boarded up and vacant building, sending large clouds of smoke hundreds of feet into the sky.

Numerous aerial ladders are in place and sending water down onto the nearly block-long structure, the Fire Department said.

A rear wall has partly collapsed, according to the Fire Department.

"Fire crews continue to work to extinguish the large amount of fire," read a statement issued about 6:50 a.m. by the Fire Department. "Fire crews are working to contain the fire from spreading through the building"

Natural gas and electric companies were standing by should utilities need to be shut off, the Fire Department added.

The Kmart in 2020, when it was still operating.

Kmart opened on the 10-acre site in 1978 and was part of a revitalization effort for the Nicollet Avenue and Lake Street area. The decision to build the store severing Nicollet has been controversial ever since.

In 2020, Minneapolis agreed to pay $9.1 million to buy out Kmart's lease and move forward with plans to demolish the building. The planning process has been time consuming, but the structure is expected to be razed next spring.

That's just the first step in what is expected to be a years-long project. Construction on the roadway to reconnect Nicollet will likely begin in 2025 and other development is not anticipated until 2027.

The site will eventually be transformed into a high-density mix of homes and businesses with public gathering spaces. But first, city officials and community leaders want the public's help deciding what the redevelopment should look like and which amenities are the biggest priority.

Return to startribune.com for updates to this developing story.

Staff writer Christopher Magan contributed to this report.