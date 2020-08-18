A large fire at Metro Metals in St. Paul sent a stack of black smoke high into the air over the noon hour Tuesday.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, near Hwy. 280 in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood, and no reports of injuries.

Black smoke puffed ominously and abundantly into the clear blue skies shortly before 11:30 a.m., visible from downtown Minneapolis and Highland Park in St. Paul. Onlookers along University Avenue and Hwy. 280 stopped driving and walking to take photos with their cellphones. An acrid stench was strong in areas surrounding the fire.

The St. Paul Fire Department reported on Twitter that firefighters were trying to extinguish the blaze in a large debris pile to prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. A blue excavator could be seen pushing debris away from the fire inside the property, and a St. Paul ladder truck trained a stream of water on the blaze from above.

The smoke was so thick at times that it engulfed the view of firefighters in elevated baskets with hoses aimed at the fire. As the fire died, the smoke faded to gray.