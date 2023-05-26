Paralympian Josh Cinnamo of Lakeville has been named to the U.S. roster for the World Para Athletics Championships, securing a place on the team through his gold-medal performance at last week's U.S. Paralympics track and field national championships in Chula Vista, Calif.

Cinnamo, the defending world champ in the men's shot put (F46 classification), won that event at the U.S. championships with a throw of 51 feet, 1 ½ inches. The reigning Paralympic bronze medalist is part of a 45-person team that will represent the U.S. at the world championships July 8-17 in Paris.