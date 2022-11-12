Chad Sexauer couldn't lose Friday.

He coached Stillwater head coach Beau LaBore on the football field at South St. Paul High School. Sexauer now serves as activities director at Lakeville South.

On the field, one team had to lose the Class 6A state tournament quarterfinal held on neutral ground at Eden Prairie High School.

Not Lakeville South. The defending state champions ran to a 37-14 victory against a Stillwater team playing in its first state tournament since 2006. Senior running backs Carson Hansen (three touchdowns) and Ryder Patterson (two) led the fourth-ranked Cougars (9-2) to a lopsided victory.

They advance to the semifinals scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Lakeville South scored on its first six possessions through three quarters and attempted just one pass during that span. No. 6 Stillwater (9-2) couldn't stop the Cougars' ground game or keep pace on the scoreboard.