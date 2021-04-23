Lakeville South boys' hockey coach Janne Kivihalme, whose Cougars lost 2-1 to Eden Prairie in two overtimes in the Class 2A championship game earlier this month, announced on Twitter on Thursday that he has resigned after three seasons.

"I want to thank all the players for your dedication and hard work and all the parents for your commitment to the program," he tweeted. "3 years/3section titles/2 conference championships/section academic champs!#ProudCoach"

Tommies star honored

St. Thomas junior guard Riley Miller was named the West Region Player of the Year by D3Hoops.com on Thursday after leading the Tommies to a 7-0 record in a condensed season.

Among college basketball players with 50 or more three-point attempts this season, Miller led all NCAA divisions with a 61.5 shooting percentage (32-of-52) and averaged 19 points per game.

Tim Grosz of Northwestern (St. Paul) was honored as Coach of the Year in the region. His Eagles were 17-3 and won the National Christian College Athletic Association's postseason tournament.

Other players on in-state teams on the All-Region first team were guard Nick Carlson of St. Scholastica and forward Eli Cave of St. Mary's.

U softball to host Iowa

The No. 24 Gophers softball team (22-6 overall/Big Ten) will be home for the second weekend in a row when it hosts Iowa (15-13) in a four-game series starting Friday. The Gophers are coming off winning three of four vs. Nebraska last weekend. The Gophers have won 12 consecutive games vs. the Hawkeyes.

Etc.

• Gophers senior Lexy Ramler was named one of four finalists for the Honda Award in women's gymnastics for the second year in a row. It recognizes "the best of the best in collegiate athletics."

• The Gophers women's golf team will begin the three-day Big Ten championships, Friday at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio.

• Bethany Lutheran forward Hanna Geistfeld and St. Benedict forward Maddie Schmitz were named to the D3hoops.com women's All-West Region first team. St. Thomas guard Macy Hatlestad and Northwestern forward Megan Roberts were on the second team.