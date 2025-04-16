Lakeville school district settles lawsuit over Black Lives Matter posters

The Lakeville Area School District has agreed to pay $30,000 to the Upper Midwest Law Center to settle a lawsuit over school posters displaying the message Black Lives Matter.
The school board approved the settlement agreement earlier this month, and a judge dismissed the lawsuit Wednesday.
In a statement, district spokeswoman Grace Olson said, “We appreciate the many different perspectives shared. Lakeville Area Schools remains committed to continuing to partner with our families and community to provide a safe, respectful, engaging, rigorous, and collaborative learning environment where every student belongs, is valued and can succeed.”
The lawsuit, filed against the district in 2022 and reinstated by the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals last June, accused the district of violating civil and free speech rights when it rejected requests to give equal space for All Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter messaging in the schools.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit were Bob and Cynthia Cajune and Kalynn Kay Aaker, along with her four children. They were represented by the Upper Midwest Law Center, a conservative nonprofit law firm.
In a statement on its website, the Upper Midwest Law Center said it “celebrates a favorable settlement” of the case.
“This settlement ensures that viewpoint discrimination will not be tolerated in Minnesota’s public schools, and it reaffirms the principle that School Districts must be politically neutral and that all political viewpoints should be allowed equal expression,” Doug Seaton, president of the law center, said in the statement.
The dispute over those messages dates back to 2020, when district leaders initially told teachers not to display Black Lives Matter signs because it violated the district’s goal of maintaining political neutrality.