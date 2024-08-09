Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen of Lake City, Minn., has signed on with the Gophers women’s golf team as part of the incoming 2024-25 freshman class.
Gophers
Lake City’s Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen signs with Gophers women’s golf team
Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen was the individual Class 2A state champion in 2024
“Very excited to add Jordana to the Gopher women’s golf team this fall,” head coach Matt Higgins said. “To add someone of her ability so late in this process is truly a gift! She has been one of the best junior players in the state and we are very fortunate that things worked out.”
Windhorst-Knudsen was the individual Class 2A state champion in 2024 and was a three-time section champion while at Lake City. She was a runner-up for the 2024 Ms. Minnesota Golf award and holds the record for low-stroke average at Lake City High School. Recently, she was named Minnesota Jr. PGA champion in her high school career, helping her team become two-time Class 2A State Champions (2021 and 2022). She also guided Lake City to 2A state runner-up finishes in 2023 and 2024.
More from Gophers
The Gophers face an immediate test vs. North Carolina. The Big Ten slate includes Iowa, UCLA, USC, Penn State, Wisconsin and others who’ve given Minnesota fits.