Emergency responders raced to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Lake City, Minn., early Tuesday and saw the badly injured driver was one of their own.

Off-duty firefighter Clayton Brandt, 41, died that same night in a Rochester hospital, his department said.

Police and fire personnel arrived about 12:20 a.m. and removed Brandt from the vehicle to get him to the hospital, read a Fire Department statement.

But at 7:18 p.m., Brandt “was pulled from life support and shortly after surrendered to his injuries,” the statement continued.

The department, staffed by volunteers in the Mississippi River city of roughly 5,000, is asking residents to change their porch lights to red in honor of Brandt.