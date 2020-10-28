Emergency responders raced to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Lake City, Minn., early Tuesday and saw the badly injured driver was one of their own.
Off-duty firefighter Clayton Brandt, 41, died that same night in a Rochester hospital, his department said.
Police and fire personnel arrived about 12:20 a.m. and removed Brandt from the vehicle to get him to the hospital, read a Fire Department statement.
But at 7:18 p.m., Brandt “was pulled from life support and shortly after surrendered to his injuries,” the statement continued.
The department, staffed by volunteers in the Mississippi River city of roughly 5,000, is asking residents to change their porch lights to red in honor of Brandt.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Off-duty cop sues, says Mpls. police 'seized' him and friends 'with deadly force'
The lawsuit doesn't specify damages.
Local
Lake City driver dies after best efforts of his fellow firefighters at crash scene
The off-duty firefighter crashed early Tuesday and died later that day.
Minneapolis
Guard soldiers return to a changed Minnesota: 'Everything is a little different'
After a dangerous deployment during a year of "chaotic" events back in the U.S., Minnesotans are struggling to adjust at home.
Local
Harley-Davidson jumps into electric bicycle market
Iconic motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is jumping into the hot market for electric bicycles.
East Metro
Fatal crash jams traffic on I-694 in northeast metro
Traffic was jammed near the crash site near the Hwy. 36 interchange.