A popular beach in Hastings has been temporarily closed by Dakota County officials after high levels of E. coli bacteria were found there.

County officials posted the update about Lake Byllesby Regional Park on social media early Friday afternoon. The beach is closed until further notice.

The park's campground and other amenities, such as the picnic area, trail access and sand volleyball court, are still open.

"Dakota County will monitor water quality and will notify the public when E. coli levels are safe for beach visitors," a Facebook post said Friday.

The water is tested weekly during the summer months for E. coli, according to the Dakota County Parks website. The beach is open through Sept. 5.

One poster commented that the beach was full of families at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

For updates, visit www.dakotacounty.us/parks.