Lago Tacos is on the move to the suburbs

The long-awaited Mad Chicken restaurant at the base of a historic Warehouse District building (327 1st Av. N., Mpls.) has finally switched on the lights. The first location of this Wisconsin-based chain specializes in battered, fried chicken tenders and all the ways one might want them served: in buns or biscuits, wrapped in flour tortillas, chopped as garnish on mac and cheese, stacked on waffles, displayed among a field of waffle fries, and so much more. There are also wings, a slew of sides and an array of sauce options.