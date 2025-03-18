The ownership behind taco and tequila good-time restaurant Lago Tacos has announced a pair of moves.
Lago Tacos is on the move to the suburbs
Plus: More fried chicken in Minneapolis, a Richfield food hall, the Iron Door Pub closes and other restaurant news.
First, a fourth location of the restaurant will open at 730 Vikings Pkwy. in Eagan, near the Minnesota Vikings' training camp, this summer. A self-described modern Mexican eatery, the new restaurant will occupy 6,000 square feet and sport an impressive outdoor patio.
“This is a fantastic location, and we are thrilled to be part of the vision and future of this project,” Lago owner Tom Ferris said in a statement.
As one might expect, the menu is dominated by a variety of taco options, plus queso, taquitos, burritos, rice bowls and more. In addition to the full-service restaurant, Lagos will offer catering events at the Viking Lakes development.
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported that the taco shop will be leaving Lyndale Avenue after more than a decade, citing the planned reconstruction of the street set to begin in 2027. The report said the taco shop will be moving to the former McCoy’s Public House in St. Louis Park (3801 Grand Way) after its lease ends in May.
The other two Lago Tacos are in Excelsior and Plymouth.
Fried chicken finger fad hits Minneapolis
The long-awaited Mad Chicken restaurant at the base of a historic Warehouse District building (327 1st Av. N., Mpls.) has finally switched on the lights. The first location of this Wisconsin-based chain specializes in battered, fried chicken tenders and all the ways one might want them served: in buns or biscuits, wrapped in flour tortillas, chopped as garnish on mac and cheese, stacked on waffles, displayed among a field of waffle fries, and so much more. There are also wings, a slew of sides and an array of sauce options.
Mad Chicken is open from 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. most nights and until 2 a.m. Fri.-Sat., adding to the shortlist of late-night food options in downtown Minneapolis.
Is Richfield primed for the metro’s next food hall?
The co-owner of Plymouth’s Luce Line Brewing Co., Tim Naumann, has presented the city of Richfield with plans for a potential food hall in the Lyndale Garden Center redevelopment area. The food hall would be the first of its kind in the city and act as an incubator for small food businesses and a possible jumping-off point for food trucks looking for more permanence.
Redevelopment of the area has been an ongoing process. In 2022, plans for a startup brewery for the site were withdrawn before the City Council could even address them.
According to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, Naumann says he’s cautiously optimistic that the food hall will clear the necessary hurdles.
Closing time for Lyn-Lake bar
The Iron Door Pub will close on March 23 after almost a decade on the corner of Lyndale Av. and Lake St. in Minneapolis. The Instagram announcement of the closing said, “Despite our best efforts, we weren’t able to overcome the collective challenges that small businesses face at the moment.” Get last call at 3001 Lyndale Av. S., theirondoorpub.com.
Robert Street Hamburguesa El Gordo closed
The West St. Paul location of Hamburguesa El Gordo has closed. The restaurant (1731 S. Robert St.) first opened in the spring of 2019 with a menu of hamburgers piled high with toppings as well as hot dogs, French fries and more. Founder Claudia Gutierrez Mendez opened the first Hamburguesa El Gordo in 2015, and two locations remain in operation, in south Minneapolis (4157 Cedar Av.) and St. Paul (161 N. Victoria St.).
More accolades for chef Sean Sherman
Chef Sean Sherman of the James Beard Award-winning restaurant Owamni and nonprofit NATIFS is recognized on the inaugural Curious 100 list by the Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity. According to a release, the list honors “courageous and innovative leaders” who tap the “the driving force behind human progress, connection, and creativity.”
Sherman began his journey as the Sioux Chef, serving only food Indigenous food and advocating for pre-colonial knowledge and skills. He’s since taken that message from hyperlocal to international.
Sherman has also been recognized as one of Time magazine’s most 100 most influential people of 2023, received the Julia Child Award and was one of the 2025 Changemakers from the Elevate Prize Foundation.
His organization NATIFS is currently working to revamp the Seward Co-Op Creamery building at 2601 E. Franklin Av. in Minneapolis, where it will open ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ later this year.
Plus: More fried chicken in Minneapolis, a Richfield food hall, the Iron Door Pub closes and other restaurant news.