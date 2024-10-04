We may finally know why Lady Gaga made her mysterious visit to a classic Minneapolis restaurant.
Lady Gaga partied in Minnesota with new fiancé Michael Polansky
The pop star also made time for a visit to Culver’s.
The summer before last, Lady Gaga famously dined at Café & Bar Lurcat in Loring Park. No one knew why she was visiting Minneapolis, with no tour dates or public appearances scheduled. Notably, the Minnesota Star Tribune’s report on the visit was our website’s most-visited story of 2023.
The global pop star gave a few more clues about her now-more-clear ties to Minnesota during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday. Gaga discussed her recent engagement to Michael Polansky, a philanthropist and businessman from Minnesota, and her new movie, “Joker: Folie à Deux.”
Polansky took her on a tour of some highlights while in his home state, Gaga said.
“We rented a car and we took a road trip. We stopped at Culver’s,” she said. “He took me to a house party. Everybody was hanging out and we ordered pizza. It was just really cool.”
The pizza was gourmet, she noted. Lady Gaga wasn’t drinking that night, but everyone else was, so they eagerly shared stories from high school. His friends weren’t fazed to have her in their living room, she said.
“They know me as Michael’s fiancée. It was just so nice, we were talking about real-life stuff and just hanging out on the porch,” she said. “I love a porch.”
The pair were introduced by her mom, who met Polansky at a charity event, according to Vogue. Polansky co-founded the Parker Foundation in 2015 alongside Sean Parker, co-founder of Facebook and Napster.
