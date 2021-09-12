Rides on Metro Transit's Blue and Green lines were a little harder to come by Saturday night when a lack of train operators led to several route cancellations.
Asking for riders' patience, the agency directed people to http://metrotransit.org/rider-alerts to view the latest cancellations and alternative rides.
It did not say what led to the driver shortage.
STAFF REPORT
