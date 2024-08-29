Minnesotans hitting the road for Labor Day weekend can expect lower prices at the pump than they did a year ago, despite an uptick in travel as a record-setting summer comes to a close.
Traveling over Labor Day weekend? Here’s what to expect
Crowds might be bigger at the airport and on the road, but prices — including gas — are down from last year.
Regular gas is hovering around $3.20 a gallon in Minnesota and bordering states, compared to about $3.65 a year ago, according to AAA. Nationally, the average price is nearly $3.40 a gallon, down about 40 cents from this time in 2023.
“Despite the popularity of summer road trips, overall gas demand is down as daily driving habits have changed post-pandemic, tempering price spikes,” AAA said in a news release.
The cost of domestic travel during Labor Day weekend is down 2% overall, AAA’s national office reported, while bookings are up 9% compared to last year. According to booking website Kayak, Labor Day weekend airfare is down 7% year-over-year.
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is expecting about 44,000 people to pass through security checkpoints Thursday and Monday, according to Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) spokesman Jeff Lea.
Monday will be the busiest day for Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines, according to spokeswoman Wendy Burt, as Minnesotans return home. Popular destinations this weekend include Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Denver, Phoenix and Seattle, she said.
Though MSP won’t be as crowded as it was midsummer — or as it likely will be for MEA weekend in October — airport officials are still advising travelers to arrive early, Lea said.
“We’re winding down a very busy summer — probably the busiest summer in five years,” he said.
Nationally, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is anticipating its busiest Labor Day weekend ever. The agency is expecting more than 17 million travelers to pass through security, it said in a news release, including 2.86 million on Friday.
Many Minnesotans were among the victims, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.