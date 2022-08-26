Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Twins open a six-game homestand tonight by starting a three-game series against the Giants at Target Field (7:10 p.m., BSN).

Six consecutive losses have dropped the Twins four games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central race.

The Twins activated Kyle Garlick from the injured list before the game and he will lead off tonight.

The righthanded hitting outfielder missed 21 games because of a rib cage contusion and played two games with St. Paul on his rehab assignment. Garlick has been effective against lefthanded pitching this season. Overall, he has eight homers in 51 games with an .833 OPS.

Infielder Tim Beckham was designated for assignment or release. The veteran played in 12 games for the Twins and was 2-for-25.

San Francisco will play at Target Field for the first time. The Giants played the Twins at the Metrodome in 2005, the only series in Minnesota between the teams since interleague play started in 1997.

Righthander Joe Ryan (9-6, 3.86 ERA) starts for the Twins against lefty Alex Wood (8-10, 4.54).

Ex-Twin LaMonte Wade Jr. hits second for the Giants. After a great first season in San Francisco, Wade is hitting only .175 this year.

GIANTS LINEUP

Tommy La Stella, DH

LaMonte Wade Jr., RF

Wilmer Flores, 1B

Joc Pederson, LF

Evan Longoria, 3B

Brandon Crawford, SS

Thairo Estrada, 2B

Mike Yastrzemski, CF

Joey Bart, C

TWINS LINEUP

Kyle Garlick, RF

Carlos Correa, SS

Jose Miranda, 1B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Gary Sánchez, DH

Nick Gordon, LF

Sandy León, C