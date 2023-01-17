Kyle Anderson had just recorded his second-ever triple-double in Monday's loss to the Jazz.

The Timberwolves forward compiled 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and reached the milestone for the first time since Jan. 4, 2019, when he was with Memphis.

Dressed in a T-shirt adorned with photos from the HBO show "The Wire," Anderson downplayed the accomplishment.

"I don't care about that. I would've rather we won the game," Anderson said.

Without Anderson's triple-double, the Wolves likely aren't within one point at the end when Jaden McDaniels' shot from the corner fell short as time expired. Without Anderson playing like he has for most of the season, the Wolves likely aren't 22-23, and a season that has featured plenty of injuries and disappointment could be much worse.

Even before the Wolves swung the trade for Rudy Gobert, they signed Anderson to a two-year, $18 million deal using their midlevel exception. They targeted him because of his basketball IQ, his position versatility on both ends of the floor and because he can be a veteran leader on a young team.

Anderson has provided all that and has been a regular feature of the starting lineup since Karl-Anthony Towns went out because of a right calf injury.

Forward Taurean Prince said Anderson's IQ is what sticks out above all.

"It's his ability to know what's going to happen as he creates on the floor, and his ability to be deceiving," Prince said. "Defensively, guys think they can go at him, but he's pretty smart and moves his feet, has good hands, so it makes him a good defender."

Perhaps there's no more telling comment of Anderson's worth to the team than what coach Chris Finch said after Friday's win over Phoenix.

The Wolves lost a large lead in that game and looked like they had checked out of the game mentally before holding on for a win. Finch was asked what he does in moments like that to refocus the team.

Finch chuckled and then said, "One thing I try to do is direct the ball to Kyle Anderson."

"He's just such a solid basketball player that when he's out there, he's always keeping things steady," guard Austin Rivers said. "Especially when things can get a little erratic or shooting a lot of shots all over the place. That's the way he plays anyways, that's the only thing he knows is to play that way. I think by just default he does that."

In those situation, Anderson tries to get everyone involved in the offense again, especially when it bogs down into isolation-heavy basketball.

"I try to get it to our guys in the right situation or in the right spot. Keep the offense flowing and moving," Anderson said. "Having multiple people touch the ball.

He is averaging a career high 3.9 assists per game and is in the 90th percentile among all forwards in assist rate when he's on the floor, according to the statistical website Cleaning the Glass.

Anderson has had to use his skills as a ball handler probably more than the Wolves thought he might coming into the season. Because of the extended absence of Jordan McLaughlin to a left calf injury, the Wolves have needed secondary playmaking and ball handling behind D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards. Anderson has helped fill that void, and who knows where the Wolves might be without him.

"He's great, man. We know he going to pass the ball," Edwards said. "You put it in my hands, there's a 50 percent chance I'm gonna shoot it or I'm gonna pass it. He's definitely pass-first. He makes the right play every time. I'm with it."